The paralyzed man who was able to walk again thanks to an experimental implant

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • BBC Science Correspondent, Lausanne

Michel Roccatti.
Michel Roccati suffered a complete cut of the spinal cord.

A paralyzed man has managed to walk again, thanks to an implant developed by a team of Swiss researchers.

It is the first time that someone who has suffered a complete severing of the spinal cord has walked freely again.

The same technology -used in 9 people- allowed to improve the health of another paralyzed patient to the point of allowing him to become a father.

The research that made this possible was published by the journal Nature Medicine.

