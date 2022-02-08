The purchase of ARM, manufacturer of iPhone and Switch chips, by NVIDIA fails

Although many eyes are on the consolidation of video game developers and publishers, in 2020 NVIDIA announced plans to acquire Arm -currently in the hands of SoftBank- for 40,000 million dollars; Arm is a British company known for its mobile system chips, processors found in iPhones, Samsungs, Huaweis, the Nintendo Switch console and more. Ultimately the deal will not go ahead.

According to the Financial Times the purchase has failed when NVIDIA has failed to convince regulators that it was not an anti-competitive move. At the time Qualcomm and Microsoft had objected to this purchase, as they use Arm’s designs in various projects, and analysts had also pointed to the dominance in the sector that NVIDIA would have over Intel; furthermore, ARM complements Nvidia’s business well, which is more focused on high-end chips.

In a statement to Bloomberg, SoftBank says that the two parties have decided to end the agreement for the “significant regulatory challenges that prevent the completion of the transaction, despite the good faith and efforts of the companies”. The United States Federal Trade Commission blocked the agreement in December, precisely assuring NVIDIA’s high control over the chips used by the big technology companies. The former president of Arm warned last August that the sale of the chip designer to another semiconductor company would endanger the entire technology sector.

More than 180,000 chips manufactured

NVIDIA assured that the purchase would not affect ARM’s agreements, as the company would continue to operate with its open license model to maintain “the global customer neutrality that has been critical to its success with 180 billion chips manufactured to date by its NVIDIA companies.” licensees. Arm partners will also benefit from offerings from both companies including numerous innovations from NVIDIA.” However, it seems that these words have not been enough to convince the FTC.