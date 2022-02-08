The rapper Telmary Díaz did know that she was going to the Cuban San Remo, even if she was only going to present her fashion line

Cuban rapper Telmary Díaz declared a few days ago that she knew nothing about her inclusion in the San Remo Festival in Cuba. She came out to defend herself against criticism from followers whom she described as “wrong” in a video in which she was very upset.

But nevertheless, Telmary said in a program with a large audience on Cuban television at the end of last year that she was “proud” to bring a collection of clothes to the San Remo Music Awards..

He did it in a broadcast of 23 y M at the end of November 2021, where the host Edith Masola presented her guest as one of the figures linked to the San Remo Music Awards Festival “through fashion”.

Telmary presented Masola with part of her Afro line of clothing and accessories: various models of turbans, including one designed especially for cancer patients.

El Tumbao de Telma, the personal venture of the Cuban rapper, was launched in 2020 and did have or has a reserved space at the questionable festival organized by the wife of Miguel Díaz-Canel, Lis Cuesta.

After the abandonment of the international guests and the controversy that arose, several inconsistencies have come to light. A few months ago Cuesta referred to the festival as an event with years of tradition, however, now it has been said that it is “inspired” by the Italian.

A) Yes, Cuban musician Jorge Luis Robaina Martínez, promoter of the Cuban festival, declared in an interview on official television that the festival he organizes “has as a reference” the Italian song contestbut “with an adaptation” to the Cuban context.

According to the director of the Karamba group, the festival aims to internationalize the career of new performers on the island and strengthen cultural ties between Cuba and Italy. He insisted that the focus is the competitive contest for which they received more than 900 test videos.

“The San Remo Music Awards has that famous Italian song contest as a reference, but with an adaptation, with another authentic, very particular model, and is considered as an export of the Italian philosophy of life to the rest of the world“, He said.

Robaina Martínez referred to “multiple editions, especially in Europe” of the San Remo and in countries such as Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Russia. Regarding the Cuban case, he said that the idea came about five years ago, when some “Italian promoters” made him the proposal.

The Cuban festival will take place between April 5 and 10. The Cuban musician said that four galas have been prepared in which tribute will be paid to Italian artists such as Raffaella Carrá and others who are very popular in Cuba. He also reported a “great popular show” on Calle Galeano, also known as Avenida Italia.

Jorge Luis Robaina Martínez did not speak in the interview about the cancellations of the main foreign artists initially presented. The journalist who interviewed him also ignored the issue, despite the state press described the boycott against the event as “cultural terrorism”.

The manager’s statements confirm that there is no connection between the San Remo Music Awards festival convened in Cuba and the Italian Festival di Sanremothat the prestige of the former is practically null and that the one who will put most of the money for its realization is the Cuban State.