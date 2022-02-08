The remodeled defense that Xavi dreams of for Barça…

The new board knew how to fulfill the wishes of Xavi Hernandez, who was clear that the club’s offensive solvency was a priority in this winter market. With three new additions, the dynamics of the player from Egar was boosted against Atlético de Madrid, when in just 49 minutes he had already found the net four times. With this partially resolved, the goal now is to renew the defenseso the summer market is presented as a determining option for the future of the team.

Despite Joan Laporta’s obsession with Erling Haaland, the defense must undergo replacements that improve the solidity of the block. The idea, according to ‘SPORT’, It would be to release three of the central defenders who are not protagonists for the coach, including Óscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet. The club has already had several players in its orbit who could reach ‘zero cost’ in the summer, and the plans would be to sign a ‘top’ center-back and left-back.

Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta have already been mentioned in the coffers of Barcelona. Both end their contract in June and have been an important ‘target’ for the next transfer window. Jules Koundé is also underlined in the Barça paperworkalthough his signing, like that of the notorious Matthijs De Ligt, is far removed from the economic reality of the club.

The left side would be the signing ‘of weight’ of the culés, who bet on Jose Luis Gayà, Valencia’s defensive star. However, the player feels the colors of the ‘che’ team, for which he has even accepted a salary reduction in order to remain with the Mestalla team. With a contract until 2023, his value according to ‘Transfermarkt’ is 40 million euros, so the offices of the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper will have to do the math to make a move of such dimensions.

ambitious planning

Ronald Araújo is the only player with a guaranteed position within the bottom four. Its characteristics have made it a stronghold for Xavi, who is pressuring the board to speed up his renewal as soon as possible. Despite the new offensive dynamic, there is still a long way to go and a lot of people could be left behind. The Blaugrana need a major revolution to be able to compete for titles, so the next few months will be crucial for the development of the 2022/23 season.