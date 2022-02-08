The Tinder scammer: who is Simon Leviev, the man accused of stealing millions from several women he met on the dating app

Simon Leviev was captured in Greece in October 2019.

Tinder, the application to find a partner that was created in 2011, has been installed as one of the symbols of the digital age in which we navigate and has become part of the conversations about current love relationships.

And although its focus is on interpersonal relationships, it has also been the scene of a scandal with financial repercussions: an international scam story that made it to the news and even to the giant of the streamingNetflix.

This month the documentary premiered on that platform The Tinder Swindler (“The Tinder Scammer”), which tells the story of three women who claim to have been cheated on by a man, Simon Leviev, whom they met through the famous dating app.

For one hour and fifty minutes, through the stories of the Norwegian citizen Cecilie Fjellhøy, the Swedish Pernilla Sjoholmand the dutchthat Ayleen Charlotte, shows how this man gets into their lives after meeting them on Tinder and they end up giving sums of money that are difficult to confirm, but some estimate in the millions. Only one of them gives the scammer some $200,000.

