These Are the Most Reviewed Sites in New York City – NBC New York (47)

A new study has revealed the world’s most reviewed places and most talked about spots in New York City, some of which may come as a surprise.

Tripadvisoran online travel research company founded in 2000, recently reached a milestone of one billion contributions, tips, photos, likes, comments, and threads.

“We are very grateful for the contributions that the community of Tripadvisor has done over the last 22 years. Trusted traveler reviews and opinions are the heart and soul of the platform and help make everyone a better traveler, enabling millions of businesses to thrive and driving trillions of dollars in economic value around the world,” said Stephen Kaufer, president and CEO of Tripadvisor.

The most reviewed attraction of all time in New York City shouldn’t be too surprising: Central Park, with more than 133,000 reviews. The 840+ acre park is also the number one most talked about place in the entire US.

According Central Park ConservancyIt’s no wonder that Central Park is one of the most popular destinations with 42 million visits a year.

According to the travel site, the top-ranked attraction in the city remains the National 9/11 Memorial.

When it comes to stays, Row NYC Hotel tIt has the most comments reaching 25,000 with members commenting on the prime location of Times Square. However, it ranks in the bottom half of more than 500 hotel rankings found in the Big Apple.

The number one hotel in New York currently ranked on the site is the Pendry Manhattan West, near Hudson Yards.

Of the thousands of rated restaurants online, Ellen’s Stardust Diner in Midtown takes home the most reviews of nearly 20,000. With juicy burgers and fluffy pancakes paired with a singing wait staff, visitors loved the unique dinner and show.

The Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant Au Za’atar is labeled as the best restaurant in Tripadvisor In New York.

The three most mentioned dishes in restaurant reviews around the world were pizza, pie and salad. The restaurant that has the most comments in the world is Belém cakes in Lisbon, Portugal.