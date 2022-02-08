They capture images of the remains of the SpaceX rocket that will soon collide with the Moon (VIDEO)

Published:

Feb 8, 2022 12:05 GMT

It is estimated that a part of Falcon 9 will impact the lunar surface on March 4.

The upper stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched seven years ago to deploy a weather observation satellite was captured by a telescope on Sunday as it headed on a collision course with the moon.

“There was a strong light plus interference from the Moon, and pick up the DSCOVR booster [la etapa superior del cohete] it was quite difficult,” Virtual Telescope project founder Gianluca Masi said in a statement. [perceptibles]”, he added.

Masi captured the spacecraft’s upper stage using a single 60-second exposure taken remotely with a 17-inch PlaneWave telescope from Rome, Italy. Also, the remains of the artifact were about 300,000 kilometers away from Earth.

When and how to observe the remains of the SpaceX rocket that will collide with the Moon?

Seven years adrift

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), in February 2015 with the mission of putting a meteorological satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into orbit.

The second stage of the rocket, weighing about 4 tons, was obsolete after completing the launch into orbit and now It is heading towards the Moon at a speed of 2.58 km/s.. It is estimated that it will impact on the far side of the lunar surface, out of visual range from our planet, the next March 4.

