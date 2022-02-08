They capture the accident with Tesla’s fully autonomous driving on video

A vehicle of Tesla, with the full autonomous driving beta has been involved in a traffic incident. The moment was captured on video. The car, while making a right turn, hits a bollard. As can be seen, the driver immediately took control, and there were no personal injuries to report.

The Model 3 it was running on the latest fully autonomous driving beta (2021.44.30.15). The video was recorded by a person who posts on YouTube under the name of AI Addictwho has also revealed that he is an employee of Tesla.

Full autonomous driving Tesla —based on artificial intelligence trained through neural networks— is in beta version. The company granted access to a growing group of people based on the level of safety and caution when driving. The company’s vehicles would already have all the necessary hardware, it is simply activated through a software update.

Should Tesla test fully autonomous driving on our streets and cities?

The accident captured on video has sparked, once again, the discussion of whether Tesla and other companies, should test fully autonomous driving on public streets and avenues. Faced with criticism, a shareholder of the company posted on Twitter on January 16 that, until that date, there has not been a single incident with 20,000 people in the beta program. Elon Musk he answered simply “correct”.

see more Just to note. There has not been one accident or injury since FSD beta launch. Not one. Not a single one. In that time 20k people have died on the road in car accidents. right @elonmusk ? (knock on wood) #tesla $tsla — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 16, 2022

Yes, it is true that the traffic incident is minor, that it is a bollard and apparently there was no damage to the property or the vehicle, other than a scratch in the paint. But what would have happened if it was a person? Tesla holds the driver responsible for any problems caused while the vehicle is in fully autonomous driving mode.

I am quite optimistic about the progress of Tesla with full autonomous driving. The improvement has been significant in recent months. And the company’s approach, in which it is not necessary to do a previous search of a geographical area for it to work (as is the case with Uber or Waymo) it’s great. In the same way, using artificial vision to dispense with the sensor LIDAR it has the potential to be revolutionary. But we are talking about software in beta version and a bug can take human lives.

Tesla It is not the only company with cars in fully autonomous driving mode circulating on the streets of cities in the United States that have caused problems. It was recently revealed that Waymo (Google) sued the California transit authority to try to hide traffic accidents caused by their vehicles.

