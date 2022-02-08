They criticize a Hollywood actress for making fun of wake

A shower of criticism falls on the actress Susan Sarandon for making fun of the funerals of the cops Dominicans Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, both murdered on January 21, 2022 in a Harlem apartment.

Sarandon, a Hollywood movie star, called the sea of cops who attended the funerals of the two officers held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and later on Friday apologized for sharing “disrespectful information” about the wake of the officers.

Sarandon is known for being a prominent activist and radical critic of police brutality and has participated in Black Lives Matter protests.

The protagonist of the film “Thelma & Louise” published the image the night before Mora was veiled in the cathedral.

Sarandon shared an apparent screenshot of the original tweet and additional text that read, “So if all these cops weren’t needed to fight crime that day, doesn’t that mean they’re not needed on any day?”

Immediately, the police unions in the city and other parts of the United States reacted by labeling the actress’s comments that she posted on Twitter and other social media accounts as inflammatory and anti-police.

“This is what privilege looks like: a rich actress, safe in her bubble, making fun of the heroes and about the crisis that surrounds them. cops are facing together with our communities,” tweeted Thursday the Benevolent Association of police officers (PBA), union that brings together the uniformed in the city.

“New York is coming together to stop the violence, @SusanSarandon lives on a different planet,” the actress wrote mockingly.

The National Fraternal Order of cops called Sarandon a D-list actress, calling her comments inflammatory.

“Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards the police, she chooses the day we bury our fallen brothers to make such inflammatory and mindless comments,” the order said.

Retired New York police detective Ángel L. Maysonet is another of those who criticized the actress for her anti-police rhetoric.

“There are 35 thousand cops #NYPD in New York. This is three hours. Many out of service, other agencies, representing more than 850 thousand sworn LEOs in this country. Shame @SusanSarandon two young cops Dominicans They were murdered and you spread anti-police rhetoric. You are a disgusting person,” Maysonet wrote.

Sarandon has been railing against the NYPD in a series of his police-bashing messages.

The week after wake de Mora, actress Jacqueline Guzmán was fired after she posted a viral video criticizing street closures related to Rivera’s funeral, saying that most streets in Lower Manhattan did not need to be closed because a police officer was killed for probably doing your work incorrectly.

Guzmán was immediately terminated from her job as a television show host.