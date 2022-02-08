‘This is going to hurt’ will be a sharp (and funny) x-ray of job insecurity in the world of medicine

This seven-episode series, produced by the BBC, will premiere on Movistar+ on the 14th of it. Ben Whishaw (‘Q’ in the latest Bond films) will star as a resident doctor in his hectic day-to-day life in the OB/GYN wing of a British hospital. But far from the idealistic vision (and almost superheroic of other medical series) here he is going to stick his finger in the wound of the profession thanks to a good dose of black humor. For serialists – 08 Feb 2022

this is going to hurt adapts the memoir of screenwriter and fellow physician Adam Kay. The book This Is Going To Hurt: Crazy Stories From A Resident Physician has sold more than two and a half million of copies and has already been translated into 37 languages. The series, which will faithfully follow in the footsteps of the novel, wants demystify the life of medical professionals and he wants to do it in an ironic way.

The story focuses on Adam (Ben Whitshaw), a good doctor who works within a system that sometimes seems to turn against him. In his hectic day-to-day life as a resident doctor in the obstetrics and gynecology wing of a hospital, he has to deal with 97-hour weeks, to be available 24/7, to make decisions that can mean the difference between life and death. All this offset by income that they do not correspond at all with the responsibility and workload you face. Adam He doubles shifts, faces surreal diagnoses, battles constant bureaucracy, shouldering responsibilities that don’t belong to him and trying to survive the panic of being wrong, while his personal life inevitably begins to unravel.

The series will come to Movistar+ the next monday march 14 and one episode per week will be released.

