This will be the next folding mobile from Motorola

Motorola patents before the WIPO a folding design similar to that of its RAZR, but this time it would mount the flexible screen on the outside, wrapping the terminal and thus keeping it always visible.

We already know that the folding mobiles they work, Samsung has shown it with its results and many manufacturers have joined the party, causing analysts to predict 10 times more folding smartphones in just two years and Xiaomi, for example, to draw up a medium-term strategy to surpass Samsung.

Samsung and Xiaomi are not alone, because OPPO has also wanted to play with its limited Find N among these first foldables in the industry, and both Huawei and Motorola deserve special mention for having been from the beginning fighting with their Mate and RAZR respectively.

In fact, it is from this last manufacturer that we have news, since it seems that Lenovo and especially Motorola will continue betting on foldables as the future of the industry, now putting the Huawei Mate X and the Galaxy Z Flip in its shaker to present in the medium term a new Motorola RAZR that will change diametrically in design always within the same concept “shell-like”.

Motorola registers with WIPO a curious folding smartphone of the ‘clamshell’ type, which inherits what was learned with the RAZR of 2019 and 2020 but this time mounting its flexible panel on the outside in the purest Huawei style.

The truth is that, as the colleagues at GSMArena told us, this new folding Motorola would stay halfway between a Huawei Mate X and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flipthus becoming a kind of Motorola RAZR but this time it would have the flexible screen on the outer face around a hidden center hinge.

On this hinge the device could be folded, which would always keep the panel visible, wrapping practically the entire body of the terminal on the outsidemaking us doubt in passing the durability that had already weighed down the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs.

The sketches in any case are interesting, because the format would make us have a small mobile with two screens when closedbeing able to open it as soon as we need it to use the phone like any other high-end already deployed.

In addition, it is shown a small island on top of the phone similar to that of the current folding RAZR, where key components such as the cameras and connectors breaking a bit the symmetry that Samsung has achieved with its new Galaxy Z Flip3.

Regarding the hinge, it would be used a completely new and revolutionary solution that would minimize wrinkles on the panel, supposedly with moving parts in the mechanism so that the screen can bend freely and without danger of breaking.

Obviously, like all patents, this one will also have to be taken with the necessary sportsmanship, since surely this device will not materialize until the industry finds a flexible material of glass or polymer that suitably protects a screen of this type that is always exposed… In any case, it is interesting to see what the different manufacturers are working on!

