this Xiaomi “Pro” has 5G and only costs 174 euros

We have recommended it many times, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is still a good buy if you are looking for something cheap.

You can take the POCO M3 Pro 5G for only 170 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Xiaomi smartphone has a discount in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storagequite solvent numbers.

The Chinese device, which we have recommended on countless occasions, is one of the best options in the Xiaomi catalog. arrive with a striking design, a 6.5-inch screen, 3 cameras Y 5G connectivity, among other features. We tell you why it is a successful purchase.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

The combination of colors that includes the back of this POCO will catch your attention. The yellow and blue tones in which you can find it are not very common in the world of mobile telephony, and that is a plus for many users. Your screen with IPS technologyreach the 6.5 inches and it has Full HD+ resolution.

Your brain is the MediaTek Dimension 700, a processor that does a good job and with which you will not have problems for basic tasks. As we have pointed out at the beginning of this post, the model on offer arrives together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimension 700

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

We came across 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: lead a 48 megapixel main sensorare accompanied by a macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

Your battery, on the other hand, reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh. You will have energy for the whole day and if you need extra battery power, you can charge it at 18W. In addition to 5G, it has NFC technology, which will allow you to pay without taking your wallet out of your pocket.

Only 170 euros to take home a 5G mobile that has everything you need. You don’t have to pay too much to enjoy a good screen, solvent performance and a battery with which you will get to the end of the day without problems. The offer will only be available for a limited time, don’t think too much about it.

