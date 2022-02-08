Tinder and Bumble see rise in dating scam

Cybercrime experts warn of the rise of a new type of scam that threatens people using online platforms. online dating in the style of Tinder and Bumble.

The way of acting is always the same: someone you have met on the Internet and who has been chatting with for weeks or months hints that you have made a lot of money by investing in a certain cryptocurrency.

The exchange of messages quickly turns into bitcoin investment tipsand the victim is left with nothing after transferring their savings to a professional-looking cryptocurrency investment website.

They are more and more the reports of cases of scammed people by sending money to fake exchange platforms as a result of “catfishing,” in which criminals assume a false digital identity to fake a romantic interest online and scam someone.

Germany recently reported the case of a 26-year-old user from near the Bavarian city of Augsburg who was scammed out of around 100,000 euros (approximately US$113,000) through a contact on an online dating platform. .

According to the German Police, the user had been chatting with a woman from abroad since the beginning of 2021 through a dating application.

After a while, officials said, she convinced him to invest in cryptocurrencies on a certain online trading platform. As the value of cryptocurrencies increased, the victim also doubled her investments.

When he finally wanted to be paid the winnings, the user realized that he had been scammed and filed a complaint at the end of November. He will likely never see the money again, as cryptocurrencies are designed to be anonymous.

According to experts who counsel victims of cybercrime, most “catfishing” scams involve the criminal feigning romantic interest for a period of time, then claiming they need money for airline tickets or medical bills.

The new crypto catfishing scams are different. “In the new model, criminals pose as wealthy individuals or financial experts who have made a lot of money through investments, often in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin,” writes the nonprofit organization The Cyber ​​Helpline on its website. advice.

In general, you should be on the lookout if someone you don’t know in person is offering bitcoin investment advice.

Moreover, this new form of cryptocurrency “catfishing” is made even easier for criminals due to the many media stories of people making fortunes by investing in new cryptocurrencies.

“I’ve been scammed out of bitcoin,” claims a victim on The Cyber ​​Helpline. “I was contacted by someone on a dating website actively encouraging me to use a certain exchange which now turns out to have been completely bogus and for the purpose of fraud.”

If a person you only know online suggests making financial investments, it’s a good idea to first find out if they’re not lying about their identity by doing a reverse image search of any photos they’ve shared.

To do this, simply upload a photo to images.google.com and there you will see if the photo is also used on other sites, which may indicate that the person’s identity has been manipulated.

bgpa