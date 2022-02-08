Tom Brady on the possibility of coming out of retirement and returning to the NFL: ‘Never say never’

Tom Brady spoke on his podcast about the possibility of coming out of retirement and returning to the NFL: “Never say never.”

Great athletes never retire and always retain that competitive inner flame that encourages them not to separate from their leagues. Even great sports legends in the United States like Michael Jordan were encouraged to leave the retreat to return to the NBA. Will it happen with Tom Brady in the NFL?

Brady had stated on several occasions that his desire was to play until he was 45 years old, but with 44 and one more year left on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he decided to retire from the NFL as the winningest quarterback in history. TB12 won seven Super Bowl championship rings.

Missing important family dates and feeling that he could no longer be 110 percent committed to the Buccaneers led to Tom Brady to say enough is enough and announce his retirement from the NFL. However, just a few days after the TB12 bombshell, the possibility for a possible epic comeback has already opened up.

Tom Brady began hinting at a return to the NFL by announcing when will he return to physical training so he will not play in the 2022 season. The illusion was not going to stop there. The cherry on the cake would come from TB12 himself.

Tom Brady on coming out of retirement and returning to the NFL: ‘Never say never’

In a new chapter of the podcast ‘Let’s Go’ (Let’s go), Tom Brady was forceful and with four words spoke about the possibility of coming out of retirement and returning to the NFL: “You know, never say never.”