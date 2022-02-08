Tom Holland ‘declares himself’ a fan of Barcelona and breaks the networks

It seems that ‘Cule fever’ is at all he gives after the victory from Barcelona 4-2 about him Atletico MadridWell, now even Spider-Man supports them. Tom Holland posted a message supporting the Blaugrana and paralyzed social networks.

Behind the victory of Barcelona we already saw Xavi euphoric, commenting that ‘now no one stops them’, but this Tom Holland is something ‘new’, because in days gone by he had revealed that supports much to one Premier League team.

Tom Holland’s message to Barcelona

Through his Instagram account, Spider-Man sent a message short but significant, because apparently he is also happy that him Barcelona ‘has revived’, so he posted the following.

“My home away from home. Barca Forca. #uncharted”Tom Holland wrote on Instagram.

Despite being a message simple and shortwhere he is not seen wearing a Barcelona shirt either, this post already reached 1.9 million likes and almost 9 thousand comments, where many talk about the movie ‘Uncharted’ but also mention its fans for the Culés.

“Who would have thought that Spider-Man supports Barcelona”, “idol, you are the best Spider-Man and now even with the best tastes”, “I feel bad for Andrew, but you’re already my favorite Spider-Man.”“visca Barca Tom, you do know”, were some of the comments they posted.

Did Tom Holland betray Tottenham?

Although this message Barcelona has been significant for many, disconcerted many others, because the Spider-Man had declared that he is a Tottenham fan of all life, so maybe the Culés are his second team.

The relationship Come in Tom Holland and the Tottenham is so good, that even on a couple of occasions was able to live with Heung Min Sona South Korean from the team and they became good friends, so doubt is in the air.

​