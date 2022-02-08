Toshiba announces plans to split into two companies

Reference image. Photo: AFP Agency

The Tokyo-based Japanese company said it plans to separate its appliance segment, including the semiconductor business.

The objective of Toshiba, a manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment, is to speed up decision-making and prop up its stock price.

Monday’s announcement comes after shareholders have clashed with management over how best to run the troubled company. Now they must give their approval to the proposal in a vote scheduled for March.

Toshiba last year considered dividing itself into three parts, over a two-year period, after recurring pressure from its shareholders to maximize its value.

The initial plan was to create two new publicly traded companies, one regrouping activities in the energy and infrastructure sectors, the other concentrating electronics and data storage. The third firm would manage other group assets, according to a statement.

But then he leaned two ways, noting that “it can significantly reduce the costs of separation, ensure the financial health of each company and reduce uncertainty.”

The company also assured that it expects to complete the division in the second half of fiscal year 2022-23.

Toshiba shareholders voted last year to remove the chairman of the board of directors after a series of scandals and losses.

