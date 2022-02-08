Two Pharmacies Improperly Charge for Vaccine Administration and Now Have to Refund the Money – NBC New York (47)

The New York District Attorney’s Office has obtained reimbursements for New Yorkers who were improperly charged administrative fees by two pharmacies when they received the COVID-19 vaccine, Attorney General Letitia James announced in a statement.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Embassy Pharmacy, in Manhattan, improperly charged a $25 vaccine administration fee to approximately 275 consumers who received a COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, Fulton Drugs, in Brooklyn, charged approximately 175 consumers a $20 or $25 vaccine administration fee. Under the agreements, pharmacies have reimbursed all improperly charged vaccine recipients and will implement stronger training programs for staff.

The OAG first launched its investigation in March 2021, following reports of New Yorkers being charged for vaccinations. While vaccine providers may request appropriate reimbursement from the vaccine recipient’s health plan or for those without insurance, they may not charge the vaccine recipient. By imposing a vaccine administration fee directly on consumers, Embassy and Fulton engaged in deceptive acts and practices that violated Executive Law § 63(12) and General Business Law § 349.

The settlements reached by Attorney General James ensure that everyone who paid the fee for administering the vaccine has been reimbursed and pharmacies have immediately changed their practices to eliminate the fee for administering the vaccine to consumers. In addition, pharmacies have agreed to institute new requirements that strengthen the training of all staff involved in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the signage requirements associated with the administration of vaccines.

“Make no mistake: COVID vaccines are free to all who seek them,” Attorney General James said. “New Yorkers should not be charged fees to receive vaccines. If they are, my office will work to ensure the charges are reimbursed.”

If New Yorkers are aware that providers are improperly charging consumers a fee for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, they should contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Office of Health Care online or call 1-800- 428-9071.