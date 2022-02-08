Uriel Antuna warns Juan Reynoso Guzmán and paralyzes Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna became one of the relevant signings in Liga MX and ended up warning Juan Reynoso Guzmán and Cruz Azul.

February 07, 2022 7:00 p.m.

The arrival of Uriel Antuna at Cruz Azul began to show his true value after his last appearances in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and paralyzed his coach Juan Reynoso Guzmán with a warning.

The former Chivas de Guadalajara winger managed to impose his hierarchy in his three presentations with the cement shirt where he scored a goal and an assist to repay the trust of the managers for his talent.

Given these data, the Sorcerer He ended up warning his coach and his teammates ahead of the next matches on the sports calendar in which he will seek to continue earning the consideration of the Peruvian coach.

“I always try to get over something I already did. When I was in Chivas I think I made four goals and five assists, that’s my limit until now and I want to do more, I want to be more productive, last season I did a little badly, but I always work extra for the benefit of the team, “he said in media interview Record.

“I try to improve in all aspects, to improve my weaknesses and strengthen my abilities. Around there in my previous team it was difficult to score goals, but I knew that sooner or later being involved and working was going to lead to that. I am gaining that confidence that I needed and that change was good for me, so I am happy to be giving those results that I missed myself, ”he assured.

Finally, he issued his warning about his desire to be a champion: “Upon arrival I decided to be champion here, now I owe it to Cruz Azul and I am focused here, I know well that what I do here is going to make me look elsewhere. I’m happy to be here, happy to start scoring goals and assists, but above all to be supporting the team as much as possible, the effort and commitment will always be there, so I’m very happy, my family is happy “,