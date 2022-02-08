Use of anticoagulants before surgery should be governed by an expert, warns Dr. López More

Follow-up is vital when performing any procedure.

Dr. Alejandro López Más, cardiologist at Hospital Damas.

Dr. Alejandro López Más, cardiologist at Hospital Damas, explained the use of anticoagulants before, during and after surgical procedures; while he made clear their benefits and risks, as well as the difference between an antiplatelet and an anticoagulant.

First of all, the expert warned that doctors should consult with their specialized colleagues before making a decision, since it is important to evaluate the use of these drugs, which has increased over the years, and the impact on each patient, because it is an individual and unique theme in people.

“As the population ages, these diseases tend to be more prevalent, but so many pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and atrial fibrillation are increasing. So in 20 and 30 years the population that has indication for anticoagulants is quite high,” he warned.

Mechanism of action

“The anticoagulant is a drug that works in the coagulation cascade to prevent the formation of clots in patients with fibrillation headset or in those who have presented clots in the branch vein with embolisms pulmonary or vein thrombosis deep,” I explain.

The medical literature indicates that the difference between the two lies in the fact that anticoagulants such as heparin or warfarin slow down the clot formation process body, while antiplatelets such as aspirin and clopidogrel prevent blood cells called platelets from clumping together to form a clot.

The use of these anticoagulants in Puerto Rico has been growing and innovating, due to their importance in helping cardiovascular and other surgical processes.

“What these new drugs do is create a beneficial effect, but it is also important that patients and professionals are clear about the time it should be consumed,” he said.

Medical History Tracking

The indications are specific for each type of patient, assured the specialist, making it clear that doctors have the point scale, which is used to verify the patient’s risks.

In the case of men, if they have one point on the scale, they have to be medicated with a specific drug and the same happens in the case of women, who, having two points, must consume an objective medication focused on the assessment.

Use before surgeries

For him Doctor Lopez More the indication of the anticoagulant should not only be taken into account when time of a surgical procedure related to cardiovascular diseases, but in any, since its use must be taken into account to avoid complications as well as disuse.

“For example, for cataract surgery, use should stop 24 hours before, but if it is cardiac surgery, it should stop at least 48 hours before,” he concluded.

See the full interview: