‘Vegan’ NYC Mayor Adams Admits He Eats Fish – NBC New York

A comment by New York City Mayor Eric Adams about his vegan lifestyle cast doubt on some.

The Democrat, who has written a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and also launched “Vegan Fridays” in New York City public schools, admitted Monday that he occasionally eats fish.

The new mayor was forced to admit as much after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants.

Adams initially dodged details about his eating habits on Monday as he demonstrated how to cook a vegan chili while promoting a city health program to help people with chronic illnesses by providing resources related to a plant-based diet.

The mayor told reporters it’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people shouldn’t worry about what’s on their plate.

Hours later, Adams went on to post a statement admitting that she doesn’t always adhere to her veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people following or aspiring to follow a plant-based diet, but like I said, I’m perfectly imperfect and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been in office just over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation’s largest city to find himself embroiled in a culinary controversy. The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was seen eating pizza with a knife and fork.

