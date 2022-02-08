Venom Volleyball Club: Player Dies in Texas Crash

Twitter Venom Volleyball Club.

A teenage player from the Venom Volleyball Club of Arizona died and two other members of the delegation were seriously injured last Thursday when they were traveling to a tournament in Texas and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to team members in recent hours.

According to information provided by news station KSAZ, the team was traveling from Goodyear, Arizona, to Austin, Texas, to compete in the Lone Star Women’s Under 18 National Qualifier on February 3. Along the way, they hit a layer of black ice, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a cargo truck near London, Texas.

“With overwhelming pain in our hearts, one of our athletes has sadly passed away. Two other athletes are in critical but stable condition and a former student traveling with them was seriously injured but in stable condition. One of the 3 parents is hospitalized and stable. The other two parents suffered minor injuries and were released from the hospital,” Venom Volleyball Club owner and coach Jimmy Gonzalez detailed on a GoFundMe page he opened to receive donations and help families affected by the accident.

At the time of this writing, contributions to the cause exceeded $141,000.

The Venom Volleyball Club delegation had to travel by land to Austin, Texas, because their flights had been canceled due to the snowstorm that affected much of the United States

According to the version shared by Gonzalez, the families involved in the accident were traveling by land to Austin because their flights to participate in the Lone Star National Qualifier were canceled due to the snow and ice that fell in the area.

“Our team had made their reservations, all their flights were scheduled since December, all the accommodations were ready,” Gonzalez assured in dialogue with KSAZ.

Devastated by the tragedy, the Venom Volleyball Club head coach and director said: “It was a nightmare. It’s not a call any director wants to receive.”





According to Gonzalez’s testimony, the aforementioned outlet reports that some of the players and their parents took flights early on Thursday morning, but then a winter storm hit Texas, causing flight cancellations and delays for those who booked overnight flights. .

“So those three parents or three families contacted us to say they were going to drive,” Gonzalez said, adding, “Their vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and they ran into a truck. Six of the people inside that vehicle – two athletes, three parents and a brother – were injured and rushed to hospital.” In turn, a teenage athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Once I heard that, it was a nightmare. I thought he was asleep and he needed to wake me up,” Gonzalez expressed.

KSAZ reports that a parent who was also driving to the tournament pulled over after the accident, calling 911 to notify emergency services.

The NY Post notes that five of the seven people who were ejected from the van were not wearing seat belts, according to Kimble County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

Gonzalez could not specify the identities of the injured people and the deceased player, but he did appreciate the support provided from different sectors of volleyball and other disciplines.

According to the Arizona Republic, Gonzalez said he has not been authorized to release the names of the players involved in the accident. However, he took a moment to thank the support received to help the families of the victims involved in the tragedy.

“It’s phenomenal. I am full of gratitude. Not only the local club teams, but also the teams from New Mexico and Texas have reached out,” said the owner of the Venom Volleyball Club.

For example, the AZ Volleyball Region tweeted a link to support families: “SUPPORT THE VENOM VOLLEYBALL CLUB https://bit.ly/VenomVCDonations2022 GoFundMe and Zelle links are available to help the club cover funeral expenses and get their families and coaches back to Arizona in a safe way. Click the link above or in the bio. On behalf of the entire #AZRegion, thank you.”

This is the 12th season for Venom Volleyball, one of the most affordable club programs in the state. The Under 18 team ranked eighth among 69 teams in the Arizona Region, the aforementioned medium specified.

“We use volleyball as a tool to develop future leaders,” González said. And he concluded: “That is our main objective. Not volleyball.”

