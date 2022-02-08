Victoria presents four Covid positives prior to the duel against Motagua in Danlí

2022-02-08

Hard blow has received the technician Solomon Nazar upon being notified that four of its members of the campus will not be able to be part of the duel before Motagua.

The ceibeños, already installed in danliEl Paraíso, ready to face the commitment against the blues for the fourth date of the Closure-2022 have been notified of positive cases of Covid-19.

In routine tests that National League required before each game, the tests showed four positives within the delegation of the Victory who made the trip

The dairy club issued a statement making the names of the soccer players who are positive for the coronavirus official. Are Oscar Suazo, Kenny Boden, Arnaldo Urbina Y Yaudel Lahera. The players were isolated from the group and obviously will not play on this day.