viral video | Woman tattooed a Marvel character and was mortified to see the result not suitable for all audiences | TikTok | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Tattoos represent an ancient body expression and are nothing more than engravings on the body that will remain on our skin forever. However, many times this does not go as expected. This is what happened to a woman in the U.S who decided to tattoo a drawing of the adorable Rocket, one of the characters in the Marvel saga, Guardians of the Galaxy, but the result was a complete disaster because he had an appearance not suitable for everyone, so his reaction became trend from social networks What tiktok.

Rocket with sinuous shapes

The footage was shared by Courtneywho showed the placement of a wrinkle in the character’s clothing on her left knee, in an uncolored template, which for her and for many had a phallic shape.

In a follow-up video, Courtney showed the model for his tattoo and we found out from the tiktoker that the tattoo artist decided to follow the stencil too closely, ignoring the line on a patella that looked questionable to the naked eye.

Looking for a new tattoo artist

In comments, the user commented: “Yes, I’m coloring it. Yes, I am looking for a different artist (…) no, I am not going to give him legs, he will be on his knees. No, I won’t make it red.”.

Courtney insisted: “I mean, he did it correctly, but unfortunately (…) yes. I think it’s cute, okay? Don’t chase me, he’s my little friend. We just have to rectify the penis”.

The user of tiktok highlights that, despite the unforeseen event with his tattoo of Rocketthe positive thing was he got thousands of likes, but also a lot of conversation.

Video showing the original Rocket model

The truth is that once the video went viral in the aforementioned virtual platformthe footage is collecting more than 2.1 million views and everything looks like it will continue to grow.

