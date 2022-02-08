Wall Street falls under pressure from big tech companies By Reuters



©Reuters. File image of a screen showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the New York Stock Exchange, USA. January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

Feb 7 (Reuters) – Wall Street ended lower on Monday as investors continued to assess recent quarterly results from Amazon and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook (NASDAQ:), while Peloton (NASDAQ:) rose on interest of potential buyers, including Amazon itself.

* Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:). it rose for much of the session, after its market capitalization grew by about $190 billion on Friday, thanks to its extraordinary results.

* Meta Platforms fell, deepening losses after its gloomy forecasts last week sent the social media company’s stock value crashing to a record low.

* Meta was one of the companies that weighed the most in the , while Nvidia (NASDAQ:) lifted the index more than any other.

* Peloton Interactive Inc. rose after learning that Amazon and Nike (NYSE:) are exploring possible takeover bids for the exercise bike maker.

* The S&P 500 continues to lose more than 5% so far in 2022, with investors concerned that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.

* “Buying the dip was a foregone conclusion until 2022. There are no more guaranteed buys in the dip,” said Jake Dolllarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management. “We are seeing corrections in the indices and individual stocks on a daily and weekly basis.”

* Based on preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 16.44 points, or 0.37%, to 4,484.08, while the index fell 82.25 points, or 0.58%, to 14,015.75. The Industrial Average rose 1.52 points to 35,091.26 units, almost unchanged.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano and Javier López de Lérida)