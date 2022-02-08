Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, February 8

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will adapt to circumstances as they arise. The world will not change, but you will change so that nothing and no one destroys your right to be free and happy. The Universe will fill you with inspiration and desire to create, invent, renew and completely repair your life. Now money comes to you by mysterious means. Lucky numbers: 44, 31, 29.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your highly developed sixth sense will help you to read the intentions and motivations of other people. You join with very open minded spiritual beings and laugh now at those who tried to use or take advantage of you. Nobody will play with your faith, trust and friendship. Lucky numbers: 49, 13, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Control your impulsiveness. Have greater tact and diplomacy so that you do not hurt the feelings of others, especially those of your family. Get involved in charitable or humanitarian activities. God gives you solutions to problems to help everyone who needs you. Propose to be light in the lives of many. Lucky numbers: 20, 46, 5.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The mystery will haunt your life. You will now have revelations and premonitions. You will notice in your interior a reflection of what is in your mind and in your heart. You will feel the presence of your Guardian Angels. You will attract with your mental power what you need so much at this time of your life. Lucky numbers: 31, 1, 22.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Admirers will flock around you and your true friends will support you in your most important decisions. Take time to reflect, meditate and analyze everything that has happened to you so far in your life so that you can have a clear vision of what you want to achieve. Lucky numbers: 19, 7, 10.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You will overcome ambitions that led to great disappointments and you will be more selective when making important decisions. Think positively and you will see that love, money and health will not be lacking. Even if you don’t believe in coincidences expect surprises in the world of the occult. Lucky numbers: 8, 25, 46.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Everything that imprisons or paralyzes you ends. Let go of what no longer has any meaning in your life. Your economic sector will be free from all limiting forces. The lessons in managing your finances have already been learned and now you will know exactly what will be the best way to invest. Lucky numbers: 11, 6, 30.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Although nothing has been easy for you lately, do not lament as your horizons are expanding. You have to value yourself, put a high price on yourself, respect yourself, recover your dignity and self-esteem. Venture into the new, into the never tried by you. Get out of the boring and repetitive. Lucky numbers: 38, 22, 1.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You free yourself from burdens and false responsibilities. If you want company now you will have by your side an intelligent, spiritual and good-hearted being who will be your ideal partner. Many need you and will demand your talents and service. You will be able to shine like never before on the work front. Lucky numbers: 50, 12, 14.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Now you will know how to take better care of yourself since you know the deep connection that exists between the mind, the body and the soul. Congratulate yourself for having overcome wars, illnesses and personal tragedies. Strengthen your mind and spirit with positive affirmations and visualizations. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You make way for new ways of acting, loving and living. You will accept that the old, the lived, what was not good in yesterday no longer works. Your soul friends will stay by your side. Face every challenge with the certainty that you will win it. Highlight the good and beautiful in you. Fight for your dreams and ideals. Lucky numbers: 25, 38, 41.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Bury any negative relationship and open yourself to a relationship where there is mental and physical compatibility. Do not waste another day of your life in whom nothing is grateful and in whom you do not know how to reciprocate what you, from the heart, give him. The most negative will be resolved by speaking from the heart with those you care about. Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 44.