WBSC Cuba will not participate in the U18 Baseball World Cup

Various media reported that Cuba will not be part of the U-18 Baseball World Cup of the WBSC to be held next September. The official reason for the non-participation of the Antillean country is that they will take care of the integrity of young people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. However, specialists on the subject have reported that it is due to They want to avoid the desertion of their players.
Journalist Francys Romero reported through his official Twitter account (@francysromeroFR) that Cub will not participate in the U-18 Baseball World Cup that will take place in September.
The Cubans have decided not to see action in this event organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among its players.
However, Romero mentions in his report that the reason would lie more in that the Federation of the Antillean country seeks to prevent players from deserting the National Team in search of leaving the island and remaining in the territory of the United States.
The cases of desertion of Cubans during international events have not been few. One of them is that of Yuli Gurriel, who left the concentration in 2016. He is currently part of the Houston Astros in MLB.
