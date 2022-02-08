We explain how to prevent fractures due to osteoporosis – Health

The fractures by fragility are those that are produced by low-impact traumas, that is, blows that would not normally generate a fracture in a healthy person.

They appear before daily activities such as prolonged stretching when hanging clothes, even the one that occurs on the wrist with a simple slip, explains the doctor Adriana Medina Orjuelamedical endocrinologist expert in osteoporosis.

The real problem with this type of fracture is that they warn that the quality of the bone It is already severely damaged. This specific type of fracture is caused by bone fragility, mainly due to a silent epidemic: the osteoporosisan asymptomatic disease that progressively makes the bone porous and brittle.

The main fragility fractures occur in the hip, wrist, humerus and spine. From these incidents, the consequences of osteoporosis will be evident for patients, family and health system, since they generate disability, decreased quality of life and, of course, mortality.

It seems incredible, but many doctors in primary care do not know the correct treatments or promote preventive measures; therefore, the Colombian Association of Osteoporosis and Metabolism (Acomm) makes permanent calls and training so that the population knows that the treatments are effective and that densitometry is a key preventive test.

However, these fractures are not usually prioritized in health systems, which ends up increasing the risk of a second fracture.

Colombian investigation

The research ‘Clinical characteristics and the impact of treatment on fragility fractures in Colombia’ included the participation of prominent medical researchers, including doctors Adriana Medina Orjuela, Óscar Rosero and Geraldine Altamar, members of the Colombian Association of Osteoporosis and Metabolism Mineral, the highest body in Colombia to deal with musculoskeletal health issues.

The article was published last year in the prestigious medical journal Journal Of Gerontology And Geriatrics, but no information was known in the Colombian media. Ten hospitals from the cities of Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Manizales participated in this study.

The results show that while 39% of patients who participated already had a reported fragility fracture, only 7% had received a treatment specific for osteoporosis, the others were only being treated with calcium and vitamin D. In addition, it was found that the most frequent fracture in patients is the hip.

After a year of observation and follow-up of patients who had suffered a fracture, the study confirms that thanks to the centers where there are programs that treat these injuries, 76% of patients went to surgery in a period of 1 to 5 days , which is really favorable because it reduces the time to treat a fracture, especially those who arrive with hip bone rupture“and this radically influences costs for the health system, recovery times and prognosis,” explains Dr. Adriana Medina Orjuela, one of the doctors who led the investigation.

Adequate treatment for osteoporosis was 7 percent, but thanks to specialized centers in this pathology it increased by 43 percent, which ends up being very favorable

“Another important finding is that the percentage of patients who needed adequate treatment for osteoporosis was 7 percent, but thanks to specialized centers for this pathology it increased by 43 percent, which ends up being very favourable,” explains the doctor. Geraldine Altamar, specialist in internal medicine and geriatrics.

When patients have an alert of suffering a second fracturethe probability of it happening is 86 percent, but in the study carried out it was shown that if an adequate treatment for osteoporosis is carried out, then it is reduced by 80 percent.

In addition to reducing mortality by 9 percent, compared to the world average figure. Osteoporotic fracture prevention programs favor the start of treatment to prevent subsequent fractures, reduce mortality and improve the quality of life of patients.

In this sense, a correct pharmacological anti-osteoporosis treatmentthe establishment of certain hygienic-dietary habits, avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption and physical rehabilitation are the factors that best influence when it comes to achieving a complete recovery of the patient.

Prevention to avoid a second fracture should be a priority for public health because fragility fractures are a burden for patients and health systems.

Osteoporotic fracture prevention programs can prevent future injuries.

alarming figures

• Fragility fractures are common: one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will experience them.

• In the world, one person suffers a osteoporotic fracture every three seconds and a vertebral fracture every 22 seconds.

• Only one in three spinal fractures receives medical attention.

• 80% of patients who are discharged from a health care institution after overcoming an osteoporotic fracture do not receive any recommendations to prevent new fractures.

• Osteoporosis causes a mortality rate greater than cardiovascular disease.

• Nearly 200 million people around the world suffer from osteoporosis.

• Studies have provided evidence that nutritional status and dietary calcium and protein intake in childhood are determinants of bone mass in adulthood.

• Epidemiological evidence suggests that practicing physical activity reduces hip fractures in women and men.

Tips to avoid fractures at home

1. Avoid leaving toys, shoes, wires, and the like on the floor so that older adults don’t trip over them.

2. Make sure no furniture is blocking the way.

3. Stay in comfortable shoes and check that the laces are well tied.

4. It is recommended that all areas of the home have good lighting.

5. Be careful with rugs at home as they can cause accidents.

6. Use caution when going up and down stairs.

