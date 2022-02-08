What is the easiest way to do physical activity, according to science

According to experts, portable devices and training applications are the best allies to resume physical activity (Getty)

An insufficient level of physical activity it has a great impact on global public health, as it is one of the main risk factors for non-communicable diseases and is estimated to be responsible for 9% of all premature deaths worldwide.

Physical activity, defined as any bodily movement produced by muscles that requires energy expenditure, has been quantified with physical activity monitors (PAM) for research purposes for decades. However, in addition to tracking and measuring physical activity, modern MAPs have the potential to be used as facilitators for behavior changeproviding direct feedback on physical activity to the user.

Portable devices, physical activity and training applications are the best allies to leave a sedentary lifestyle and start moving.

Physical Activity Monitor (PAM)-Based Behavior Changes Are Safe and Effectively Increase Moderate-to-Vigorous Practice, Systematic Review and Meta-analysis Find published in The British Medical Journal which was in charge of a group of scientists headed by the specialist Rasmus Tolstrup Larsen, belonging to the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

“Our finding that the use of training apps had an effect on physical activity, equivalent to 1,235 steps per day, and a small effect on moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, equivalent to a 48.5% increase in weekly practice minutes. says the report (Getty Images)

“People who use activity monitors, wearable devices and mobile apps are more active than people who don’t” He said Rasmus Tolstrup Larsen, a researcher at the department of public health at the University of Copenhagen.

“The finding that physical activity monitor-based interventions effectively improve exercise levels was expected from previous systematic reviews in adult outpatients; older adults; overweight participants; patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatic or musculoskeletal diseases, cardiometabolic conditions, or diabetes; patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation and with cardiovascular disease; and sedentary adults,” Larsen listed.

Previously, related systematic reviews have focused on more limited modalities, such as step counting alone, electronic devices, or other accelerometers, but excluding Pedometers, fitness trackers, or fitness monitors available to consumers s. Finally, a systematic review with overlapping but not similar objectives, including fewer randomized controlled trials, has been published.

Based on 121 trials (16,743 participants), the researchers found that interventions based on physical activity monitors showed a moderate effect on physical activity.

“People who use activity monitors, wearable devices and mobile apps are more active than people who don’t,” the researchers said (Europa Press)

“ Our finding that the use of training apps had an effect on physical activity , equivalent to 1,235 steps per day, and the small effect on moderate to vigorous physical activity, equivalent to a 48.5% increase in minutes of weekly practice. Both clinically relevant data”, the researchers maintained.

Scientists have previously reported that an increase of 1,000 daily steps reduces all-cause mortality by between 6 and 36%. This association has a non-linear pattern, with more impact in people with less than 8,000 daily steps.

Recent results for moderate to vigorous physical activity show that the maximum reduction in mortality risk is around 20-25 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily.

These findings support the conclusions of a systematic review that investigated associations between mortality and physical activity levels and included individual data from 36,383 participants, in which any level of physical activity was associated with a substantially lower risk of mortality compared with the least active group.

To improve health parameters and start moving in this 2022, Larsen rHe recommended looking for a monitoring device, or using the ones available on your smartphone.

“The devices are cheap, simple and innovative. Now we can safely say that they are effectively motivating people to do more activities safely ”, added the researcher.

