WhatsApp ghost mode: what it is and how it is activated in the messaging app

According to statistics, Whatsapp remains one of the most used social networks in the world to this day. Statista, a German online statistics portal, reveals that in 2021, the Meta messaging app is the second most used social media platform in the world, with just over 2 billion active users.

Simple operation, download and installation, and instant communication have made WhatsApp one of everyone’s favorite applications.

What is WhatsApp ghost mode and how to activate it

Ghost mode is a series of features that, when enabled, help protect user privacy.

Hiding your status, profile picture, leaving the name field blank, and not showing your last login time are some of these features.

Now, Infobae brings the step by step to enable it below:

Do not show last connection time

One of the functions that generates the most controversy among WhatsApp users, in addition to the messages read, is the last time someone connected.

To dispense with this data, what must be done is to enter Settings or Setting.

Next to the section on Billchoose the option Privacy and at the end select the one that says Last time.

Already being there now you can choose the option that says No one and voila, this information will no longer be visible.

Another way to hide this data is to download Waincognito extension to scan the QR code. then it will appear Use app in new mode.

After reaching the previous step, you must activate the Incognito mode, which will allow you to hide the time and status of the last connection, a process that is available for use in desktop mode.

hide profile picture

If users do not want to show profile picture to contacts, it can be hidden from WhatsApp ghost mode.

You have to go to the option Setting in the messaging app, navigate to the section accountsselect where it says Privacy and choose Profile picture.

Once in the last section, you can decide who sees the profile picture; that is: everyone, their contacts or nobody.

hide name

In order not to show this data, it is necessary to enter this link and copy the blank Unicode character. Then you have to enter the WhatsApp application, go to Setting and click on Edit profile.

Once that is done, the blank character must be pasted into the space Username and select the option Keep.

The trick for Spider-Man to appear in every WhatsApp message

To begin with, you need to know that the trick it will only work if you have WhatsApp installed on the phone with Android operating system.

In case you have a iPhone or another device from ManzanaUnfortunately, it cannot be tested.

What’s more, it is necessary to download the Spider-Man audio in MP3 format first. To find the audio in Youtube it is necessary to go to this link. It should be noted that the link is one of the many audios that can be found from Spider-Man on the platform.

In addition, to lower it in smartphone you could use the various pages that download music from this portal, it is only necessary to paste the link and choose the format.

Also, it is recommended to use applications like snaptubewhich is available at Play Storethe virtual store that is present in all Android.

Now yes, it’s time to configure the sound of Spider-Man as a WhatsApp message tone

1. Enter WhatsApp from your mobile and click on the icon of the three points from the upper right corner.

2. Already in this section, you must go to the option Setting and then Notifications.

3. Next, you need to touch where the notification tones and you will see the default ringtones provided by the app.

4. Scroll to the bottom of each one to find the option Add ringtone.

5. Select this option and search for the MP3 audio from Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense that you downloaded from the Internet.

Finally, you must save changes and wait for a friend, family member, coworker, or anyone else to message you in the app.

If you follow these steps correctly, instead of hearing classic social media tunes, you will hear an alert with classic Spider-Man music.

