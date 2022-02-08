WhatsApp: How to know the location of a contact in real time Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp It is the most used messaging application owned by Meta and with it we have many ways to communicate.

Via WhatsApp people can send voice messages, photos, videos, emoticons and even the real-time location.

Those who don’t want their last online time to be public can turn this off and even block people from seeing their statuses.

But what happens when someone won’t tell us where they are and we want to know?

Here we bring you a tip with which you can know the real time location of that person by the chat of WhatsApp.

How to know the location of a contact in real time on WhatsApp?

Charlie Brown is a renowned technology influencer who has more than 3.5 million followers on Tik Tok.

On this platform he teaches tips and gives technological reviews on different products.

In one of his videos, he tells his followers how to know the location of a real time contact through the chat WhatsApp.

Follow these steps and discover the Location from your Contact via WhatsApp:

Google any image you want to send to your Contact and copy the link. Then in the search engine you put IP Logger and click on the first link. In the blank space that appears you must paste the image link and shorten it. The page will give you a new link and it is the one you should send to your Contact in WhatsApp. When the person opens the link you should go back to IP Logger. Click on the first tab that says Registered IPs. There you will see your time, location, contracted service, country and city registered. It also gives you a map where you can see the Location exact.

These steps can also be done from your cell phone.

It should be noted that the longer the link is open, the Contact who you sent the image to, the more accurate the Location.

