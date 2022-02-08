Who murdered Christine? A Mystery That Has Shocked NYC For 34 Years – NBC New York

It has been 34 years since 14-year-old Christine Ann Diefenbach was killed in a Queens neighborhood. Since then, her family has hoped to obtain justice and see the murderer face to face, but the case remains shrouded in mystery.

The killer of Christine, a teenager from Richmond Hill, was never identified, let alone caught. But detectives from the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s Office are still looking.

“Today marks the grim 34-year anniversary since the death of 14-year-old Christine Ann Diefenbach in Richmond Hill, Queens. No matter how much time passes, our search for justice continues. Contact @NYPDTips with any information, no matter how small the details may seem,” the Queens District Attorney’s Office tweeted Monday.

The tweet shows the school photo of Christine, who wears a blue print dress and a bow, taken shortly before she was murdered on February 7, 1988.

Christine left her house around 7 am and went to a newsstand on Lefferts Boulevard to buy a Sunday newspaper for the family, her father, John, told police that morning.

He scoured the neighborhood when she didn’t return, but couldn’t find anyone who had seen her.

Apparently, Christine took a shortcut on 89th Avenue, climbed up an embankment, and walked along the Long Island Railroad tracks to Lefferts.

The shortcut was common among neighborhood kids, media outlets reported at the time. And it was there that the police found his small body, brutally beaten, with his blouse open and his jeans pulled down. The teenager was less than 5 feet tall.

It was February and Christine was wearing gloves, which meant that the police could not recover any usable DNA material from her hands or under her fingernails.

Approximately six months after the murder, the LIRR installed a fence around its storage and maintenance yards to prevent neighborhood children from continuing to cross the area. If she were alive today, Christine would be 45 years old.

Christine’s parents moved to Suffolk County on Long Island not long after the murder. Shortly thereafter an art prize was established at Richmond Hill School attended by Christine, who loved to paint.

Call to 1-888-57-TRACK (74782) if you have information about the case.