Will persistent covid figures skyrocket due to Ómicron?

Lorenzo Armenteros del Olmo, José María Gámez, María Méndez Hernández and José Miguel Láinez.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 Together with the sixth wave, infections in our country have increased exponentially, reaching record figures for cumulative incidence. Given these data, the question arises as to whether a greater number of cases can lead to a higher number of people who develop persistent covid and how the National Health System (SNS) could meet this new demand. The latest reports from Ministry of Health they reflect that 10 percent of infected people have developed LongCovid, a figure that, according to specialists, will be increased by the great peak of infections by Omicron.

To clear this doubt, Medical Writing He has consulted several experts and most of them agree that there will be higher numbers of persistent covid as a result of Ómicron. One of them is Lorenzo Armenteros del Olmospokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), who affirms that, according to what was experienced in the previous strains, “it could” give rise to more cases. In addition, it underlines that “there is the addition that the sixth wave has had a great impact on children and it can be considered that, by having more cases, there will be an increase in persistent covid in this population, in addition to adults.”

Given the “most pessimistic” forecasts about the increase in cases of persistent covid in the population, Armenteros is clear and precise about how it will affect the SNS: “It will be a social, labor and medical problem because we still do not have the capacity to treat comprehensive and correct approach to this type of patient”. Thus, Armenteros predicts that “it will be a problem of Public health“and adds that” it will also affect medical and clinical care, as well as occupational health, since there will be many additional casualties as a result of persistent covid, a large number of absenteeism and an inability to solve all the problems “.

The increase in infections and the number of hospitalized has meant that, in most hospitals, there is an area called “postcovid”. This unit is dedicated to those patients infected by Covid-19 who suffer some type of sequelae or disorders as a result of their hospitalization for the virus and their admission to the ICU. Given this situation, Armenteros proposes that, “in addition to this ‘postcovid’ area, a specific independent unit should be created for the treatment of patients with persistent covid.”

However, Armenteros “understands that these independent units cannot be created in many hospital centers,” which is why he proposes that “within that ‘post-Covid’ area, there should be a section to treat only people with persistent covid.”

Lorenzo Armenteros: “These patients can have a variety of symptoms and must have a comprehensive treatment”

In this sense, the SEMG spokesman recalls that “patients continue to have the same problems at the work level, at the level of sick leave, adaptation of the position and medical care.” For this reason, he points out “the need to treat them in a multidisciplinary way because they are patients who can have a variety of symptoms, from respiratory to neurocognitive pathology, and these people must have a comprehensive treatment“. This highlights “the importance of the Family doctor, since he is the one who can unite and get to know the patient, in addition to seeking support or carrying out a shared consultation with other medical specialties depending on the predominant symptomatology”.

How will the persistent covid affect Spain?

To this position is added Jose Maria Gamezpresident of the Association of Clinical Cardiology of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEQ), who also assures that “the magnitude of patients with persistent covid is expected to rise from that 10 percent onwards”. This expert recalls that “if we are based on the theories of why persistent covid occurs, in principle Ómicron would have to follow the same path as the previous variants.”

Regarding the pediatric population, Maria Mendez Hernandezinfectious pediatrician of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), points out that “this situation will have a great impact on the little ones because they are in a period of maximum development, both socially and physically and academically. Therefore, a ‘stop’ in their activity is very important and will have an impact, especially on the schools”.

How can the increase in persistent covid cases be addressed?

The two measures that, in general terms, the experts point out to address the next figures of persistent covid are “to be very attentive and closely follow the cases with this new pathology”, as pointed out by Mendez Hernandez. In addition, he emphasizes that “there is no preventive treatment and you have to be aware of the symptoms.”

María Méndez: “Treatment for persistent covid is not specific today, but rather is based on rehabilitation programs”

Méndez Hernández affirms that “the treatment for persistent covid it is not specific today, but rather helps the patient to overcome it in the best way possible, based on rehabilitation programs”. In this regard, regarding the pediatric populationthe expert points out that “recovery consists of developing more physical and neurocognitive activity, since many children suffer from the so-called ‘mental fog’, which makes it difficult for them to concentrate or have memory problems, among other symptoms “.

Regarding neurocognitive disorders, Jose Miguel Lainezpresident of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), explains that “since we don’t know the cause, we can hardly prevent this type of disorder”. Among them, highlights “the best known as ‘brain fog’ (brain fog) that causes memory loss, difficulty concentrating and fatigue, among other symptoms.” However, Laínez assures that, thanks to imaging techniques, “the brain of these patients does not have structural lesions, something very positive from our point of view”.