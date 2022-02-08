With this node you can have a more private VPN and even earn money

The open source platform for nodes, DAppNode, has been integrated this week with the decentralized VPN provider, Mysterium Network. This allows cryptocurrencies to be earned by participating in the project.

Mysterium broke the news saying, “The decentralized internet is about collaborating, elevating, and making the web accessible to everyone. In that spirit, we are pleased to announce a new partnership that brings us closer to this vision. Mysterium Network is partnering with DAppNode, a veteran of the dWeb space and censorship resistant platform so you can run your Mysterium node.”

DAppNode is an open source platform for running blockchain nodes, decentralized applications, and hosting P2P networks and marketplaces (peer to peer). In this regard, it is similar to Mysterium, which powers a decentralized VPN and proxy service.

Mysterium reported that it uses multiple protocols designed to protect privacy as a node. This makes it possible, as the organization said, “every day, people can host a node and start sharing their bandwidth and spare IP address with a global community – without compromising the user’s personal data. ».

Thus, users pay to connect to your node, getting a VPN service, open Internet access, and a secure line of communication. Mysterium stated, “Nodes have helped users around the world bypass unethical censorship and access free information in places like Nigeria, Russia, and Iran.”

In other words, it allows people to connect to an Internet without limitations, where digital content is accessible to everyone. If you want to know more about this feature, you can read this CriptoNoticias article on VPN and privacy.

You can earn cryptocurrencies by participating in Mysterium and DAppNode

DAppStore offers different DApps (decentralized applications) to be able to earn cryptocurrencies by running a node and participating in the maintenance, validation or exchange of resources of these decentralized networks.

Mysterium is now available on the DAppStore due to its integration to DAppNodewhich can be installed on your own compatible hardware or use the box to gain access to Web3 and P2P economies.

Mysterium can be downloaded from the DAppStore. Source: mystery.

On how much money can be earned, Mysterium reported: “You will earn crypto based on the amount of traffic that goes through your node and for how long. We recommend running a stable node 24/7 to maximize your earning potential.”

Rewards will be paid through the utility token of the organization, which is called MYST. As explained by the organization, node brokers can choose between two modes: accept all traffic or whitelist traffic. Those who do not reside in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Germany, or India can accept all traffic.

Mysterium recommends only whitelisted traffic, which is the default settingfor those who don’t have the knowledge of how to run an exit node securely, it warns that it is similar to the Tor network.

The organization explained: “In a distributed peer-to-peer network, a node represents a single device, such as a computer or hardware device, that helps power and maintain that network. Through these transparent, secure, and community-managed systems, value can be easily digitized and shared.”

With that in mind, he added: “People are incentivized to contribute their resources, such as bandwidth or processing power, by sharing it directly with the entire network without the need for any kind of official host or authority. Nodes get paid to contribute their resources.”