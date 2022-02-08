Xiaomi will manufacture smartphones in Argentina and improve its catalog

If you live in Argentina we have very good news for you: Xiaomi will join forces with Etercor to manufacture its own models in Argentina. After the arrival of the first Xiaomi in the country and its good reception, the company wants to increase its presence and the available catalog. There are currently 3 Redmi mobiles available in the country and many more are expected throughout the year. The alliance is already underway so that upcoming Xiaomi smartphones are manufactured from Argentine lands.

More Xiaomi smartphones for Argentina

One of the bosses of ethereal has confirmed that they have been working on the alliance for years and that it is already underway. This association between Xiaomi and Etercor will not only allow you to have a most extensive catalog in Argentina, it will also benefit from jobs that depend on manufacturing.

This agreement goes through manufacture devices Xiaomi in Argentina, specifically in Tierra del Fuego. These devices will be marked as “Made in Tierra del Fuego” and this will allow to increase the level of the Xiaomi catalog in Argentina.

Moreover, this alliance could be a very good base to start a more extensive commercialization of Xiaomi phones throughout Latin Americaa region that has demanded these devices for years.