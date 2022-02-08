Zelensky responds to Putin

President Biden said Monday that his White House meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was “very productive” and that discussions on “deterring Russian threats against Ukraine” were top of the agenda. .

“Germany and the United States, along with our allies and partners, are working closely together to seek diplomatic solutions to this situation, and diplomacy is the best way forward for all parties, and we both agree, including [lo que es] better for Russia in our opinion,” Biden said during a joint news conference with the German leader.

The president continued: “And we have made it very clear that we are willing to continue important talks in good faith with Russia.” Germany has also been a leader that has promoted the de-escalation of tensions and has fostered dialogue through the Normandy Format. But if Russia decides to go ahead with the invasion of Ukraine, we are jointly prepared and all of NATO is prepared.”

Biden encouraged Americans currently in Ukraine to leave the country in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion, telling reporters during a news conference on Monday: “I think it would be wise to leave the country.”

“I’m not talking about our diplomatic corps, I’m talking about the Americans who are there,” Biden said. “I’d hate to see them caught in the crossfire if they did invade, and there’s no need for that. And if I were them, whoever was there, I’d tell them to get out.”

On the meeting with Scholz, Biden added that the two leaders discussed maintaining a close alliance and developing a “strong sanctions package that clearly demonstrates international resolve and imposes swift and severe consequences if Russia violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” .

“I thank Germany and all of our other Eastern European and European Union partners for their work on this joint effort,” Biden said.

Scholz took office in December, succeeding a leading figure in world politics – Angela Merkel – whose absence during the current crisis is being felt on both sides of the Atlantic.

Scholz arrived in Washington at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin has assembled at Ukraine’s borders 70% of the military personnel and weapons he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country, according to service estimates. intelligence agencies, although no one seems to know what their true intentions might be.