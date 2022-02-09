5 Keys to Wall Street By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The United States has arrested and charged two people with laundering proceeds from the notorious 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, seizing $3.6 billion worth of Bittcoin in the process. Bond markets remain calm ahead of today’s key US 10-year bond auction.

Euro zone bond yields decline after a senior ECB official said the market overreacted last week. CVS Health (NYSE:) publishes its results, and Chipotle (NYSE:) points to a higher opening after having achieved strong price increases in the last quarter.

Oil prices decline despite new signs that OPEC+ cannot keep up with the recovery in global demand.

Here are the top five things to watch out for this Wednesday, February 9, in the financial markets.

1. They accuse a couple of Bitfinex thieves

The United States has arrested and charged two people in connection with the 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, one of the largest crypto heists in history.

New York-based Ilya Liechtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan (self-proclaimed rapper Razzlekhan) have been accused of trying to launder money and defraud the United States. They now face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

These arrests mark something of a milestone in an industry, that of cryptocurrencies, that has failed to effectively control its own security since its inception, insofar as it demonstrates that the digital audit trail created by cryptocurrencies makes it difficult, in ultimately hiding behind the anonymity that has attracted many illicit and libertarian users to this asset class. The prosecution managed to recover some 3,600 million dollars that had been stolen.

2. Bonds calm down ahead of 10-year bond auction; Bowman and Mester appearances

Bond markets continue to pick up some steam ahead of key US inflation data on Thursday.

This week’s first big Treasury sale went off without too much incident on Tuesday, but three-year bonds failed to rise significantly after the auction, suggesting caution around the pace of monetary policy tightening remains the dominant theme. The Treasury will auction 10-year bonds during the day on Wednesday.

Speeches by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will also be interesting. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill will also add international tint to the global monetary policy tightening story. Eurozone bond yields, meanwhile, slipped after Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested markets had overreacted to President Christine Lagarde’s press conference last week. pass.

3. Stocks Set to Open Higher on Hopes Ending Pandemic; CVS results, Chipotle impresses

U.S. stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday as a calmer tone in bond markets and growing signs that pandemic-related restrictions are slowly being lifted combine to boost sentiment.

By 12:20 PM ET, futures were up 0.7% and futures were up 0.9%.

Stocks likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday include Chipotle, whose report released on Tuesday showed an impressive amount of pricing power, while advertising giant Omnicom also impressed with its after-hours results. The first to present results today will be CVS, CME Group (NASDAQ:), Fox and Yum! Brands (NYSE:), while Disney (NYSE:) will lead the group that publishes its figures after the close.

4. Fears of war in Ukraine calm down, despite new Russian maneuvers

The Russian ruble hits a new four-week low, suggesting that local market players are increasingly confident that there will be no invasion of Ukraine.

The diplomatic blitz earlier in the week appeared to make some progress in defusing the situation, but both the Kremlin and later US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken downplayed claims by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Russian Vladimir Putin had assured him that there would be no further escalation anytime soon.

Russia has sent a handful of navy ships to the Black Sea early Wednesday for what it has called “drills.” It continues to have tens of thousands of troops engaged in military drills or on high alert right on the border with Ukraine.

5. Oil is down, but OPEC+ is struggling to meet demand

Oil prices continue to slide, but remain close to the $90 level, amid new evidence that OPEC and its allies are not meeting their commitments to pump more.

Platts’ monthly production survey has shown that the OPEC+ group as a whole produced an average of 700,000 barrels a day below their agreed quotas in January, the largest deficit to date.

Prices also continue to be supported by low inventory levels: The American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that US crude stockpiles fell by more than 2 million barrels last week. The data from the US government will be known at 4:30 p.m. (CET), as usual.