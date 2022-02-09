74% crime is a ‘very serious problem’

Crime in New York City is perceived as a “very serious problem” by the vast majority of voters in the metropolis (74%), according to a survey by the American University of Quinnipiac (Connecticut), which ensures that it is the first time that this percentage has been recorded in the 23 years that they have surveyed the population on this issue.

The University points out that you have to go back to January 2016 to find the second highest rate of concern about security. That year, 50% of voters considered crime a serious problem.

In fact, on the list of most pressing issues that would need to be addressed in New York, insecurity ranks first at 46%, followed by affordable housing (14%), homelessness (9%), covid-19 (8%) and inflation (5%).

Even 65 percent are worried about the possibility of being potential victims of a crime, compared to 33 percent who are not.

According to University polling analyst Mary Snow, the recent deaths of two police officers responding to an emergency call, coupled with “multiple high-profile violent crimes, the demand and urgency in New York City are clear: reduce crime is the number one problem.

INSECURITY IN THE METRO

One of the issues specifically addressed by the survey was the feeling of security in the city’s metro network, where attacks, including fatalities, have recently been recorded and have had a great media and political echo.

The research reveals that only 48 percent of those surveyed feel safe traveling on the subway, compared to 40% who say they do not feel safe, a percentage that skyrockets at night when 62% say they feel unsafe in this means of transport.

However, when evaluating their neighborhoods, 78% say they feel safe or very safe in them, compared to 21% who say they are not safe.

OPTIMISM FOR THE NEW MAYOR OF NEW YORK

Among other things, the Quinnipiac poll also questioned its study subjects about their assessment of the city’s new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, who owes much of his electoral success to the efforts he put into security during his campaign. .

The majority of Democratic voters (74%) and those who declare themselves independents (60%) are optimistic about the new city councilman, compared to only 46% of Republican voters who look favorably on him .

Likewise, 58% are confident that the new mayor will put an end to the growing armed violence, compared to 39% who do not believe that he is capable.

Among their security policies, 70% of voters approve of health professionals working with the police to deal with cases involving people with metal problems, 69% agree with an increase in the number of agents on the streets and Another 69% welcome the revival of the criticized plainclothes police force in the areas with the highest crime rates in the city.