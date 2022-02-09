74% of NYC Voters Say Crime Is a Serious Problem in the City, an All-Time High – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Nearly three-quarters of New York City voters view crime in the Big Apple as a “very serious” problem, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

This is the highest percentage in surveys dating back to the late 1990s.

Some 43% of New York City voters said they find the city less safe than other big cities, also an all-time high for the poll and nearly triple the previous record.

And it’s not just a record, pollsters said: At 74%, it’s 24 points higher than the previous high.

Some 43% of New York City voters said they find the city less safe than other big cities, also an all-time high for the poll and nearly triple the previous record. Some 65% said they are personally worried about becoming a crime victim, the highest level since the question was first asked in the spring of 1999.

“After two NYPD officers were shot and killed on duty among multiple high-profile violent crimes, the mandate and urgency in New York City is clear: Reducing crime is the number one issue in the New York City,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said in a summary of the results.

But voters seem to be giving new mayor Eric Adams a pass so far on the rise in violence as 49% approve of his handling of crime, while 35% disapprove. Another 58% said they were very or somewhat confident that Adams could reduce gun violence on the streets.

The poll of 1,343 registered New York City voters was conducted February 3-7 and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.