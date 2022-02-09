A Barça with punch, by Santi Nolla

Yesterday, Barça played a great first half against the League champions and got into Champions positions, leaving the fans with a good taste. There were several keys to a triumph that recognizes the work of Xavi and boosts players in self-confidence by beating a big one. Barça had much more punch than Atlético. The team of Simeone he shot more than the blaugrana (11 to 10), but both shot the same on goal, four times. Barça scored all four times and Atlético only twice. The signings also marked the duel. Those of Barça were decisive, with Adama capable of overflowing and assisting, being a constant danger; with Ferranwith a good striker tone, and Alves that even the expulsion showed his best version. aubameyang recorded his class.

Xavi protected Busquets in midfield and surprised by placing Alves as a double pivot at times and with DeJong going to receive in defense, which allowed to release more to busiobjective of almost all rivals to stop the initiative of the Blaugrana game. Xavi also used to Gavi as third point, with which he reinforced the midfield, taking into account that he had six forwards on the bench, the highest number of Barça in the squad. Another key was intensity. The Barça players had made it clear in the first part of Barça’s first match this season against Real Sociedad, also 4-2, in the first serious match without Messi. Yesterday was decisive and allowed a faster ball circulation. A data of the intensity: Barça finished with 15 fouls for 13 of an Atlético that was surpassed in the first part, reacted well with the changes and finished without light, with a good defense of Barça with ten. And another good fact for Barça was the word that was repeated the most Xavi at the press conference: humility. This is how the team got to the game and what they should continue to do, instead of puffing out their chests, as happened recently. Xavi he knows: the best Barça is always the one with humility