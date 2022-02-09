A donut-shaped machine, an almost unlimited source of clean energy

With the help of a volcano, a company turns CO2 into stone. Why? 4:07

(CNN) — There is no silver bullet for the climate crisis, but nuclear fusion may be the closest thing. In the search for a reliable, nearly limitless, zero-carbon source of energy, scientists have already generated fusion power, but have struggled for decades to sustain it for long.

On Wednesday, however, scientists working in the UK announced that they had more than doubled the previous record for generating and sustaining nuclear fusion, which is the same process that allows the sun and stars to shine so brightly.

Nuclear fusion is, as the name suggests, the fusion of two or more atoms into a larger one, a process that releases a huge amount of energy in the form of heat.

The nuclear energy used today is created by a different process, called fission, which is based on the splitting, rather than fusion, of atoms. But this process creates waste that can remain radioactive for tens of thousands of years. It is also potentially dangerous in the event of an accident, such as the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, caused by an earthquake and tsunami.

Fusion, on the other hand, is much safer, can produce little waste, and requires only small amounts of abundant fuel from natural sources, including elements extracted from seawater. This makes it an attractive option as the world transitions away from the fossil fuels that cause climate change.

On December 21 last year, in a giant doughnut-shaped machine known as a tokamak, scientists near the English city of Oxford managed to generate a record 59 megajoules of fusion energy sustained for five seconds. Five seconds is the limit the machine can hold power before its magnets overheat.

A magnetic field is needed to contain the high temperatures needed to carry out the fusion process, which can reach 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times hotter than the center of the sun.

“Our experiment demonstrated for the first time that it is possible to carry out a sustained fusion process using exactly the same fuel mix as planned for future fusion power plants,” said Tony Donné, CEO of EUROfusion, at a press conference.

EUROfusion, a consortium including 4,800 experts, students and staff from across Europe, carried out the project in collaboration with the UK Atomic Energy Authority. The European Commission also provided funding.

The potential for fusion power is enormous. The JET experiment used the elements deuterium and tritium — which are isotopes of hydrogen — to fuel the fusion. These elements are likely to be used in fusion on a commercial scale, and can be found in seawater.

“The energy that can be obtained from deuterium and tritium for fuel is enormous. For example, to power all of the UK’s current electricity demand for one day would require 0.5 tonnes of deuterium, which could be extracted from seawater, where its concentration is low but abundant,” Tony Roulstone of Cambridge University’s Department of Engineering told CNN.

According to him, the fusion generated by JET is roughly equivalent to that of a wind turbine and could power a house for a day.

“But if it’s generated repeatedly, it could power thousands of houses.”

Experts say the results show that nuclear fusion is possible, and is no longer an imaginary solution to the climate crisis.

“These landmark results bring us closer to conquering one of the greatest scientific and engineering challenges,” said Ian Chapman, Director General of the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Mark Wenman, a nuclear materials researcher at Imperial College London, said in a statement that the results of the experiment are “exciting” and show that “fusion power is no longer a dream of the distant future: the engineering to make it a useful and clean source of energy is possible and is happening now.

The Oxford tokamak, called the Joint European Torus (JET), was subjected to such extreme heat and pressure that this experiment is probably the last it will face.

But its results are seen as a boon to ITER, a fusion megaproject in the south of France that is supported by the United States, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea and Russia. The ITER project is 80% complete and aims to start nuclear fusion sometime in 2025-26.

Whereas JET’s goal was to show that nuclear fusion could be generated and sustained, ITER’s goal is a tenfold increase in energy, ie 500 MW of fusion power from 50 MW of input fuel.

The results are promising, but the mastery of nuclear fusion as a source of everyday energy is still a long way off.

“JET’s results are impressive and will probably improve as their experiments progress. They are producing a high power of 12 MW, but right now only for five seconds. What is needed is a much longer fusion burn,” he said. Roullstone.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the latest scientific advances indicates that the world must almost halve its greenhouse gas emissions in this decade and reach net zero emissions by 2050 to maintain global warming under control. That means making a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas.

These actions are necessary to have any hope of containing warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which is considered a threshold for substantially worsening climate impacts, according to the IPCC.