A healthy diet is related to less severity of Covid-19, according to Harvard

Although the Covid-19 is still an unknown disease Even for scientists around the world, there are several lines of research regarding the ways in which the impact of this pandemic can be reduced. In this scenario, a new study published by the specialized journal gutand shared by the Harvard Universitypoints out that the food would be related.

The study published in September 2021, analyzed the diet carried by more than 592 thousand participants before the pandemic through a questionnaire where the frequency of food and the diet quality they were carrying, emphasizing the consumption of plant-based products, adjusting other variables to determine the shape in which this was related with symptoms of Covid-19 and hospitalization.

The objective of the researchers was to delve into the effects of a bad metabolic health and unhealthy style factorswhich have already been associated with developing symptoms of Covid-19 severity. Middle-aged and older participants reported what they ate in February 2020 and tracked their health through September of that year, with big findings.

Healthy diet and Covid-19

The scientists found that people who reported a healthy dietin which you eat a greater amount of fruits, vegetables and legumes had a 9 percent lower risk of contracting Covid-19 And till 41 percent lower risk of developing severe Covid-19compared to those who reported eating fewer fruits and vegetables.

The results were noted during the study period, but a link between Covid-19 disease and poor diet or socioeconomic disadvantage was also determined.

“If you could eliminate just one of those factors, diet or handicap, we think almost a third of the cases of Covid-19 could have been avoided“said Jordi Merino, the study’s lead author and a research associate in the Genomic Medicine Diabetes Unit and Center at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

Although the study was observational and the researchers point out that it does not conclusively prove that a healthy diet prevents Covid-19, it is considered important to take care of a balanced diet, in addition to the fact that the scientists highlighted that getting vaccinated and wearing a face mask are still the most important measures. to prevent disease.