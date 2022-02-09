A Puerto Rican will lead the New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

New York – The mayor of New York, Eric Adamsadded today, Tuesday, two more Latinos to the municipal government, by appointing the Puerto Rican lawyer Vilda Vera Mayurga to lead the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Joseph Ortiz as “senior advisor” for Workforce Development.

“As a working-class mayor, I am focused on building a team that meets the needs of working New Yorkers in all five boroughs”Adams said in making the announcement in a press release.

“From preparing workers for jobs in emerging industries to ensuring dignity and economic justice in the workplace, my administration has an ambitious agenda to get things done for the people of this city,” he said.

Vera Mayurga was the state’s Undersecretary of Economic Opportunity and before holding this position she was the first Latina to chair the New York Board of Industrial Appeals, while as a lawyer, she has practiced in the areas of civil and labor rights as well as immigration.

“Thank you Mayor Adams for entrusting me with such an important agency. In New York City, everyone is a consumer and I am committed to ensuring they have the tools to avoid falling prey to fraud and deception.”he indicated.

He added, in the same way, “workers need our systems to work for their improvement and we will do it together with our businesses so that we can all be winners in this great city.”

While in office, Ortiz will advise the Deputy Mayor for Economic and Labor Development, Maria Torres-Springerof Filipino origin, to better coordinate city agencies’ workforce development programs to help the city recover from COVID-19 and ensure people in underserved communities have access to good-paying jobs.

In 2018 Ortiz was appointed executive director of the Employment and Training Coalition, with offices in the largest cities in the country, dedicated to the development of the workforce.

Adams already has several Hispanics on his team.