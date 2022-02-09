achieve personal wellness

Our own emotions usually take the lead; Therefore, no two days are the same. We can be very active and lively one day, and tomorrow not so much. Our personal relationships, work and also the weather can greatly influence our emotions.

It can sometimes seem that we cannot have full control over them or, at least, manage them in such a way that they do not end up ruining a wonderful day. But, before starting, it is essential that it is very clear that there are no tricks here. Only a lot of work, because we will not be able to achieve personal well-being overnight. It will require a process.

Without a doubt, personal well-being is essential for us because it makes us feel eager, happy, encouraged and satisfied. It does not matter that something has happened that has emotionally destabilized us because we will know what to do to recover that personal well-being. What does it give us? Calm, peace and quiet. Happiness is something else, although this can make us feel very happy.

However, enjoying well-being does not mean that conflicts and problems will not arise. These will continue to appear in our lives because they are part of it. The car that breaks down and we have to take it to the workshop, a co-worker who is not collaborating on a task or a sadness that approaches us because something has happened with a person that has hurt us a lot.

However, despite all these unexpected circumstances it is possible to continue having personal well-being. How is this achieved? Well, by adopting a series of habits in our day to day that will allow us to get to know each other better, breathe in those situations that can drive us crazy and keep us centered and balanced even in the most chaotic moments.

There are many tips to achieve personal well-being that will bring us a lot of peace and tranquility. However, for them to work it is essential to put them into practice on a daily basis. This will allow us to acquire certain positive habits that we will carry out automatically over time. Let’s see what these tips are.

The first thing is to take care of the mind and body. Many people focus a lot on taking care of the body, but what about the mind? After having gone through a pandemic there is a lot of anxiety, stress and fear that affects us on a daily basis. Therefore, in addition to practicing physical exercise and eating as well as possible, it is important to go to a mental health professional to help us take care of our mind.

Enjoy the present. Perhaps we have found ourselves on several occasions thinking “I’ll go on a trip”, “I’ll start walking a little more through nature” or “I’ll do what I like so much”. Life doesn’t wait, so proper time management is vital to enjoy now, not tomorrow or the day after. There are 24 hours in a day and we can always take time out to do something we like.

Live without rush. We find ourselves in a society in which it seems that you have to run everywhere and do many things. But what if we stopped to do nothing for a few minutes? Meditate or do yoga, enjoy reading, sit in a park and observe our surroundings. We have forgotten to live and we are always doing something. Let’s try to stop to improve our well-being.

Rest well. From the University Clinic of Navarra (CUN) they inform us that “sleeping well is essential for a good state of health”. Going to bed at the same time and sleeping as many as we need (which can be 6 or 8 hours) is essential. We will have more desire to face the day, be more productive and have free time to live without having to run.

Take care of your relationships. This has a lot to do with point 2 in which we talked about not postponing the things that really matter to us. Personal relationships enrich us, make us feel good and allow us to strengthen ties. Therefore, let’s not leave them for another day and let’s give them the priority they deserve. Doing so will help us enjoy our personal well-being more.

Achieving personal well-being is a priority. It is not difficult to have personal well-being, but it is true that you have to have very clear priorities and properly manage your time. Leaving work tasks for tomorrow can take away time for ourselves or the people we love. Our life must have a balance where eating well and exercising are things that we do almost automatically.

Just as we brush our teeth every day after eating, all the tips mentioned should not give rise to doubts or even the possibility of overlooking them. Taking care of our personal well-being is now more important than ever and no one is going to do it for us.

