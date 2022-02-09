Adamari López wears a magenta dress, perfect for Latinas | Instagram

With a new look perfect for any Latina, especially for those who are short like the beautiful driver of Hoy Día Adamari LopezI was wearing a beautiful magenta dressis a kind of dark pink almost reaching purple.

The host and actress of the soap opera “Amigas y Rivales” was showing off this flirty outfit, as she usually does with other of her daily clothes for a new program.

The design is quite pleasing to the eye, especially because of the beautiful tone that all the girls latinas They would look beautiful, although it is worth mentioning that this design would be perfect for those women who are short like Adamari López.

She is 1.57 m tall, obviously her height increases thanks to the heels she usually wears, so she could easily increase from five to 15 centimeters, although usually the shoes that the driver usually wears are not high enough, they could easily be 10 centimeters.

Adamari López dazzles with a beautiful magenta dress in photo | instagram adamarilopez



Her dress reached the knee just above her, it had quite a lot of flight, but with a nice fall at the bottom you could see two folds as if they were two skirts, at the waist it had the union of the skirt and the blouse, the upstairs design was a bit different.

This one was crossed at the front, but it did not allow to show anything else, in fact the “V” neck was quite something, as for the sleeves they were long and lantern, that is to say wider at the cuffs, but with a detail that just at the cuffs it became narrow.

To lengthen her legs, she decided to opt for some beautiful beige stilettos, with a tone very similar to that of her skin, so that it would give the effect of a longer and also stylized foot.

In her publication, which by the way, she shared in her Instagram stories, she decided to give credit to all those people who had to do with her beautiful look, in addition to the beautiful magenta dress, her impeccable makeup and hairstyle.

Slowly Adamari Lopez She has been fine-tuning her taste for fashion, and in every screen appearance, she does nothing but delight viewers with her clothes.

Something that the driver also does, in addition to sharing her looks, is that she inadvertently provides some tips that short girls could use just like her.