After the commotion, China reinstated the ending of the movie “Fight Club”

“Fight Club” was released in 1999, becoming a cult movie

The cult movie David Fincher “Fight Club”“, with Brad Pitt Y Edward Norton and whose finished retouched in China raised the outrage of moviegoerscan now be seen in the country in its original version.

The communist regime only authorizes the screening of a few foreign films each year and the censorship authorities do not hesitate to suppress the scenes they consider subversive.

But the ending of “Fight Club” was completely redonemore than two decades after its world premiere in 1999.

Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, the protagonists of the film

Last month, moviegoers in the Asian giant were surprised that the version broadcast on the Tencent Video platform was the opposite of the initial story.

In the film, the narrator played by Norton kills his imaginary alter ego (Pitt) and then watch the skyscraper explodethe destruction of the modern world dreamed by the hero.

The iconic final scene of the film

The first version screened in China ended just before with a black screen and a text where you could read: “The police dismantled the project and arrested all the criminals, which prevented the explosion of the bombs.”

The text also stated that Pitt’s character was committed to “an insane asylum.”

In the censored ending, the explosions are replaced by a banner that explains: “The police discovered the whole plan and arrested the criminals, thus preventing the explosion of the bombs. Later, Tyler was sent to a psychiatric center for psychological treatment.” .

The new ending in which power triumphed caused outrage among Chinese netizensmany of whom had already seen bootleg versions of the original film.

For its part, Chuck Palahniukthe author of the “Fight Club” novel, said that, paradoxically, the censorship of the Chinese regime caused the film to It had an ending much more faithful to the one in the book..

“The irony is that the way the Chinese have changed it is that they have aligned the ending of the movie almost exactly with the ending of the book, unlike Fincher’s, which was more spectacular. So, in a way, the Chinese brought the film back to the book.”the writer explained.

Writer and journalist Chuck Palahniuk

Xi Jinping pressure

Hollywood studios often release alternative versions of their productions in the hope of avoiding Chinese censorship and obtain juicy profits in a market of millions of consumers.

In 2019, for example, multiple scenes from the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” that referred to the homosexuality of Freddie Mercury (a fundamental part of his biography) were eliminated in his version for China.

Under the Xi Jinping regime, Chinese authorities have pushed to purge society of elements considered unhealthy, including in movies, television and video games (REUTERS/Anthony Wallace)

Under the presidency of Xi Jinpingthe Chinese authorities have pressed for purge society of elements considered unhealthyeven in the movie theaterthe TV and the video game.

They have also launched extensive state measures against tax evasion and behavior considered immoral in the entertainment industry, a tightening that has already affected some of the country’s biggest celebrities.

On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it would launch a month-long web “clean” campaign to create a “civilized and healthy” environment online during the Lunar New Year holidays.

