Albert Pujols dilemma What will he do?

Albert Pujols He has been one of the most successful and award-winning players in the Big leagues. With 42 years of age, and little to look for in the ball, since last year signs have been coming to him for his retirement from the Big leagues.

The first came last season when his wife commented that she thought 2021 would be her last year.

Then they fixed that, and Pujols continued to play with Anaheim and the Dodgers.

Now a new work stoppage is presented, which makes teams think about everything, except recruiting a veteran player to be a player “utility”. In his participation in the Dominican fall-winter league, Pujols looked fat, slow and with little power in the bat.

Faced with this scenario, everyone wonders: What will Albert Pujols do?. There are many players who have recently made the decision to retire.

cases?



Melky Cabrera, Francisco Liriano, Kyle Seaguer and Adrian González, among others. When looking at the numbers of Pujolsthere is little that is missing.

Three MVP awards, two World Series rings, 679 home runs, 1,872 runs scored and 2,150 RBIs.

Big Dominican players like Juan Marichal and David Ortiz, two Hall of Famers, made the decision to say goodbye to the ball in time.

Experts think that Pujols he is exposed to being inconsiderate by the teams, which would hurt his legacy that will take him straight to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Has the time come?