Aleida Núñez leaves the dress in oblivion for the network

Galilea Montijo? Social networks have been shaken with a photograph of the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez in which she looks truly spectacular. In the image in question, the former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy shared her beauty, leaving her dress in oblivion.

Aleida Nunez showed off her curves and more than that only with what was under her dress and many remembered the times of youth in which the presenter of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo, took these types of photographs, this since she wears a very similar style and her hair dark and wavy, just like the famous one did.

The star of the Televisa soap operas chose for the occasion a rather small two-piece outfit, printed, with pink touches that left a lot of skin and curves visible, in addition to the actress’s flat abdomen and beautiful legs.

Aleida Núñez posed like a professional sitting cross-legged on an elegant seat with her quite natural makeup and her completely tousled hair, looking really beautiful.

Her followers liked the photograph so much that they decided to take it up again to share it on an account of the actress’s fans on Instagram, where they can admire her and fill her with compliments over and over again.

Currently, some followers of the beautiful celebrity are sad after she has revealed that she has a formal romantic relationship; however, most do not, because Aleida has not neglected them at any time.

Quite the contrary, the also singer has now given more of herself to Internet users, since she has launched her exclusive content page in which she goes further with the photographs and themes with which she poses for her followers.

Aleida Nunez She has also become one of the darlings of social networks, because thanks to them she has reached a large number of people around the world with her beauty and talent.

Juan Ferrara’s ex began her time on television at a very young age and has managed to stay among the current faces of it. Núñez’s growth was thanks to his time in Televisa soap operas.

Later, Aleida Núñez began to develop her driving talent as a guest on various programs such as Hoy and some comedy shows. She also brought her vocal talent to her life, developing a musical show for her most ardent admirers in the style of the beautiful Maribel Guardia and Ninel Conde.