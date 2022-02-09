Aleida Núñez shows off her legs aboard a red Ferrari | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress and singer Aleida Núñez showed off a new photo in which she appears wearing a beautiful and flirtatious red bodysuitaboard an impressive red ferrari just like your clothing.

This could certainly be an early gift for the day of love and friendship, better known as Valentine’s Day, from her boyfriend Bubba Saulsbury, who was quite generous on her birthday by giving her a beautiful bag of more than fifty thousand pesos.

half an hour ago Aleida Nunez The beautiful actress shared this new photograph, which has undoubtedly stolen the hearts and sighs of Internet users.

It may interest you: Adamari López wears a magenta dress, perfect for Latinas

The famous Rosso Corsa (the red Ferrari) in which the interpreter of “Mi Cucu” is posing, is a sports car, characteristic for belonging to Italian racing cars, in addition to this Ferrari, other designs from different brands were inspired by this color, becoming characteristic.

An excellent combination with the outfit worn by the actress from “Corazón Guerrero”, a Mexican telenovela that will be released soon.

Aleida Núñez poses with a body aboard a red Ferrari | instagram aleidanunez



Aleida is sitting in the driver’s seat, with the door open and one of her legs over the door, while wearing a pair of white stilettos, the body she is wearing seems to be made up of only wide straps that go through her charms as well as by her waist.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE CUTE PHOTO.

This beauty with voluptuous curves is holding several heart-shaped balloons in red and various shades of pink, which is why it is believed that this image could be an advance gift from her boyfriend, who, as you know, is a tycoon oil.

Her publication has more than 7 thousand red hearts, which will easily multiply once the hours go by, Internet users will surely like her for her beauty or also for the striking car that appears in the image.

How beautiful you are, very pretty and very pretty Aleida Núñez”, commented a fan.

Some Internet users when seeing the image have made reference to her boyfriend, repeating again one of the memes that began to be a trend once their love relationship was known, where it was mentioned that Aleida Nunez there was a saint to whom they would pray to have a love like hers.

These types of comments seemed comical to the beautiful actress and also a businesswoman, especially because in her stories she referred to it precisely, with a video where they were apparently praying to her.