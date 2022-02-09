Alejandro Fernández’s heartfelt tribute to Vicente Fernández that moved everyone

Alejandro Fernández was very retired from the shows for great reasons and his return was a burst of heavenly light. The colt returned to the palenques after approximately two years and made his presentation in honor of Vicente Fernández and surprised his thousands of fans by removing his mustache.

It is worth remembering that the Charro de Huentitán passed away on December 12, 2021. Now, prior to February 17, when he would have turned 82 years old, the Alexander Fernandez He dedicated an emotional message to his father during one of the concerts at the León Fair 2022.

