Alejandro Fernández’s heartfelt tribute to Vicente Fernández that moved everyone

Alejandro Fernández was very retired from the shows for great reasons and his return was a burst of heavenly light. The colt returned to the palenques after approximately two years and made his presentation in honor of Vicente Fernández and surprised his thousands of fans by removing his mustache.

It is worth remembering that the Charro de Huentitán passed away on December 12, 2021. Now, prior to February 17, when he would have turned 82 years old, the Alexander Fernandez He dedicated an emotional message to his father during one of the concerts at the León Fair 2022.

Vicente and Alejandro Fernandez. Source: Archive

“During these two years we have gone through very difficult times, many people have left us, many loved ones, so tonight I invite you to make music our medicine, to unite us and fill us with joy. Thank you very much, Leon”, he began. Fernandez.

Also, the Foal requested the help of the public to celebrate the legacy that his father built for decades and that positioned him as an icon of the Mexican regional at an international level. “I want to offer tonight, that together we dedicate this concert and celebrate our old man who left us and that he enjoys to heaven. We are going to dedicate a loud applause that reaches the sky, please, ”he said excitedly. Alexander.

After a few seconds of applause, Alexander Fernandez He concluded his message with a heartfelt phrase that came from the bottom of his heart: “Chente forever.” Without further ado, the interpreter of Do not kiss him continued with his musical show for about two and a half hours.

Alejandro when he had the mustache. Source: Instagram @alexoficial

Before starting, the 50-year-old singer uploaded a video on his Instagram stories where he explained that he chose to shave his mustache because he did not want people to be surprised to see him that way “It hurts, but hey, everything was like hair or the mustache”, commented Fernandez.