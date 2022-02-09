Alicia Machado reveals the formula that made her lose weight

The actress Alicia Machado through an interview with the program ‘Sale el Sol’ He responded to the accusations and criticisms regarding his weight loss.

The former model assured that this figure was achieved thanks to her perseverance and discipline in eating, but not due to an alleged gastric bypass surgery.

“I have learned to eat, I have learned to stay beautiful, healthy, to have a beautiful, sexy body, which I like to have, without the need to mistreat myself, but through love, eating well, taking care of myself,” explained the host. .

Alicia confessed that it is not the first time that she has had to undergo a diet to recover her statuesque figure: “I did not feel comfortable with those 11 or 12 kilos that I had more, my weight, as I say ‘my Miss Universe weight’ was between 59 and 72 kilos, because I am a tall woman, I measure 1.74, this is the third time in my life that I say ‘I have to go back’, that is, I have to go back to being Miss Universe’.

The actress revealed her intentions to participate again in an international beauty pageant: “There is a very fun and very beautiful contest, I think they do it in Canada, which is called Mrs. Universe, which is Mrs. Universe, so in those I can competing, who knows? Why not? It would be fun”.

Finally, Machado denied that this new change in his physical appearance is due to a bariatric operation.

“It makes me laugh, I to all those people who say that I would like to donate a gastric bypass to a person, I swear, maybe to a single, working mother, who is not happy with her weight, with her health. We are going to do dynamics, and I think it has emerged organically at this very moment here with you in this program, and it seems fantastic to me because the issue of weight loss, self-esteem, how we look, our health is our whole life. , we are going to do it in the program with my Fundación de Mami Sola”, she concluded.